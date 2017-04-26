You Can Get E.l.f.'s Biggest Vault Ever At A Major Discount — If You Hurry

E.l.f is known for having amazing sales on the reg. (Which is crazy, when you think about it, considering how low the prices are to begin with.) But today, the brand dropped another huge sale announcement on its Twitter account, and it might be the best yet. If you needed any more reasons to stalk up on e.l.f.’s eyeshadows and lipsticks, look no further, because right now, you can get the brand’s Ultimate Eyes & Lips Vault for only $45.
We've said it before: The brand's eyeshadow palettes rival others that cost five times more. And with four in this vault, you'll be able to tackle any eye look. You'll also get a selection of the most popular lipstick shades, including both moisturizing lipsticks and matte options. We're loving Tea Rose, a matte neutral pink, and Bordeaux Beauty, the essential dark berry.
Advertisement
1️⃣ day only! Snag our vault collection?—a $60 value for $45. Plus, get a $5 coupon card to spend online: https://t.co/CNpbX5jIbT pic.twitter.com/bH9bD19Ucl— e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) April 26, 2017
Right now, e.l.f. is also running a promotion for a free three-piece brush set (valued at $13) when you spend at least $25. So, let's do the math: You can get four eyeshadow palettes, five lip products, a $5 coupon, and three brushes for the price of a New York City steak. We say, take the makeup — it'll last way longer.
But you don't have much time to think this one over: The sale is only on today and quantities are limited.
Related Video:
Advertisement