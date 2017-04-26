You Can Get E.l.f.'s Biggest Vault Ever At A Major Discount — If You Hurry

E.l.f is known for having amazing sales on the reg. (Which is crazy, when you think about it, considering how low the prices are to begin with.) But today, the brand dropped another huge sale announcement on its Twitter account, and it might be the best yet. If you needed any more reasons to stalk up on e.l.f.’s eyeshadows and lipsticks, look no further, because right now, you can get the brand’s Ultimate Eyes & Lips Vault for only $45.