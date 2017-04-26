Nicki Minaj's Fans Are Giving Her A Hard Time

If there's one thing Nicki Minaj doesn't like, it's being rushed, whether it's by people clamoring for a response to Remy Ma or fans who are impatient for a new album.
It's no surprise, then, that the rapper and newly minted Wilhelmina model seemed unimpressed by the reaction her latest selfie received from her Barbz. She wanted them to fawn over her fancy blonde wig; they more or less told her to stop playing around and get back in the recording studio.
It all started with this Instagram.
"Do blondes have more fun?" the "Anaconda" performer captioned a pic of her modeling a new wig. "Decisions, decisions."
The Barbz weren't here to talk about hair.
"Blondes have more fun recording an album, no [sic] GO SIS," one fan commented on the photo.
@kobsminaj @NICKIMINAJ IT WAS ME YIKES pic.twitter.com/HjsnEFFx7u— tim karsnatchian?? (@teatimelemonova) 24 April 2017
Minaj not only noticed the comment, she "liked" it, too. But she also called it out in a tweet that seemed both playful and annoyed, depending on your interpretation of her chosen emojis.
"I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: Blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS!" Minaj tweeted. "I'm tired of being bullied."
I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS! ????? I'm tired of being bullied?— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 24 April 2017
While it's hard to gauge how serious Minaj's tweet was, some fans got a bit prickly about the bullying accusation. In their defense, asking their favorite recording artist to make new music so she can dive Scrooge McDuck-style into their hard-earned cash is pretty minor compared to typical troll behavior, or any of the accusations flung her way by her rap nemesis Ma on "shETHER".
@NICKIMINAJ Girl bye you bully us too. Wake us up at 3am and don't even say nothing. You be iight pic.twitter.com/nY1mumhBWU— Candi Queen (@CandiQueen) 24 April 2017
@NICKIMINAJ Bullied??? pic.twitter.com/kQr3xXxhUu— Nicki's Barbie Chain (@NMBarbieChain) 24 April 2017
@NICKIMINAJ u know damn well we tired of being albumless and tourless. we over here tryna see u and u playing pic.twitter.com/b9nu4Ji0m9— Mario™ (@SlayinWithNicki) 24 April 2017
If bullying is what it takes to get my hands on 20 copies of #NM4 then sorry my dear @NICKIMINAJ. Bullying is the only option.... pic.twitter.com/tBUtAAcVuZ— •STUART MINAJ• (@stuartminaj) 24 April 2017
Truthfully, it all seems to be out of love. Minaj herself has "liked" many of the comments pushing her to get busy on that fourth album of hers, and the Barbz just their girl back on the charts. Getting that album out is a win-win situation for us all.
