Race-based and class assumptions about Meek Mill are also at play. Nicki Minaj spent a good chunk of her career branding herself as a pop icon in the same league as Katy Perry or Beyoncé. As such, people expected her to date another highly successful figure. Drake was a top pick after their playful flirtation on songs like “Only” and in the music video for “Anaconda.” I think that underneath the preference for a guy like Drake is stigma about the kind of “street edge” that Meek Mill embodies. His legal drama and reputation present themselves as red flags for some among Nicki’s white mainstream fan base. For the record, I don’t fundamentally disagree that someone who has superior resources and still can’t avoid jail might not be marriage material. But that’s a personal preference. I don’t think those guys are perpetually ineligible bachelors or that none of them are good enough for Nicki. I would also never date Drake. Other than the fact that they broke up, there is no evidence that Meek Mill didn’t treat Nicki Minaj well, make her happy, or love her. It’s really easy to become invested in the fantasy dating league* that we create for our favorite celebrities. But they’re human beings and are obviously entitled to make choices none of us understand or agree with. And we need to be ever-vigilant about checking our gender, class, and racial biases when judging those choices.



*If I had to match Nicki with someone, I think a mature and sexy guy like Nas would do her well. But only if he’s absolutely sure that he doesn’t want to date me.