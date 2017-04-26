13 Multipurpose Beauty Buys That Are So Underrated

If social media sites were like high school stereotypes, Instagram would be the trend-setter, Twitter would be the class clown, and Facebook would be the super senior who probably should have graduated already. As for Pinterest? That site would be the eclectic, artsy kid, because it is loaded with enough crafts and DIY projects to last you a lifetime. More than that, though, Pinterest is home to a treasure trove of underrated beauty products — especially the organic, natural kind.
So what kind of clean goodies have people been pinning lately? You've got plant-based deodorant, bamboo face wipes, vegan lip gloss, and so much more. We're calling it the perfectly curated list of natural beauty essentials. Click ahead to check out the top-pinned natural beauty products everyone is shopping right now.