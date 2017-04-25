Beyoncé & Jay Z Are Reportedly Eyeing This Bel Air Mansion

The incredible property, which consists of six separate "structures" sprawling 30,000 square feet and with more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, has been entirely remodeled. Because this is Hollywood and East Gate Bel Air is a 1% wonderland, the mansion is currently being sold off-market. And in case you were wondering: Yes, $120 million is a lot to bid for a new place. Like, even for celebs it's a crazy amount of money.