Beyoncé & Jay Z Are Reportedly Eyeing This Bel Air Mansion

Our queen Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z are reportedly looking at a new potential home — and they're willing to shell out a loooot of money for it. The couple reportedly put in a $120 million bid for a mansion in Bel Air, CA, according to a Page Six report.
The incredible property, which consists of six separate "structures" sprawling 30,000 square feet and with more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space, has been entirely remodeled. Because this is Hollywood and East Gate Bel Air is a 1% wonderland, the mansion is currently being sold off-market. And in case you were wondering: Yes, $120 million is a lot to bid for a new place. Like, even for celebs it's a crazy amount of money.
The property also comes with amazing amenities, such as — take a deep breath here — four pools, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a space that could double as a recording studio, a freaking media room, staff quarters, and a spa that comes with a hot tub, a sauna, and even a steam room. Oh, and also, the garage can fit up to 15 cars.
Hell, the mansion even has bulletproof windows. Because, why not.
Queen Bey is, as you probably know, currently pregnant with twins. (A true gift from the universe, if you ask us.) The property, which sits on two acres and has a lot of security, could be a great place for her daughter, Blue Ivy, and the twins to run around with a level of privacy they might not get at their current spot in New York.
East Gate Bel Air has been the neighborhood of choice for lots of other stars, including President Ronald Reagan and former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, and Judy Garland. Some of the stars currently living there (that could potentially be Queen Bey's neighbors) include Salma Hayek and singer Tom Jones.
