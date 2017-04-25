A home makeover may be just what the doctor ordered. No, we're not talking about a furniture overhaul or a fresh paint job, but rather switching up your space with new storage solutions, decor objects, and artworks in a delightful array of textures and colors. We've rounded up a collection of cheerful finds that will cure your spring cabin fever and bring a smile to your face, too. The $29-and-under price tags are just the cherry on top.