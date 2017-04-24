These Lipsticks Look Just Like Real Diamonds

It may feel like you're faced with a new beauty launch just about every 30 seconds, but you've never seen one quite like this. Glamour reports that a viral photo has been spreading through Pinterest and Instagram faster than Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Pop flew off shelves. No, it's not a new contouring technique, interstellar highlighter, or must-have palette. It's lipstick that looks like diamonds.
Unfortunately, while the lipsticks look like a new release from MAC, the image is actually a piece of collage art from Pakistan-based Sara Shakeel, a former dentist that manipulates photos in her spare time. Shakeel used an image from makeup artist Lalita Coraje, swapped out the lipstick shades for diamonds, and amassed 15,000 Instagram followers in just one night.
"I'm very fascinated by [them] and how each cut and polishing can bring out a new kind of color symmetry or shine," Shakeel says of the crystals. She told Glamour that she wanted to actually purchase all of the lipsticks in the OG snapshot, but couldn't afford them. Her crystal art piece is a way of paying tribute to the makeup she just can't have.
The photo is so convincing that many Instagram users and Pinterest enthusiasts can't help but ask if the makeup is real. Since the photo's gone viral, Shakeel can't keep track of where the photos are ending up, so she can't clear up each and every inquiry by herself. MAC may not have a diamond-inspired lipstick on its shelves just yet, but maybe after seeing this sparkling sensation, it'll be working hard on getting a tube that shines bright like a, well, diamond.
Shakeel doesn't just work to transform makeup. She's given plenty of other photos the diamond treatment, too. Lips and eyes have gotten a makeover and, naturally, Kim K.'s iconic crying face got a bit of sparkle added. Dare we say it's a vast improvement on the original?
