These Lipsticks Look Just Like Real Diamonds

The photo is so convincing that many Instagram users and Pinterest enthusiasts can't help but ask if the makeup is real. Since the photo's gone viral, Shakeel can't keep track of where the photos are ending up, so she can't clear up each and every inquiry by herself. MAC may not have a diamond-inspired lipstick on its shelves just yet, but maybe after seeing this sparkling sensation, it'll be working hard on getting a tube that shines bright like a, well, diamond.