What A Government Shutdown Would Mean For You

Although it's still unclear how much new support the amendment will gain for AHCA, it's bound to cause tension in Congress, which could make it difficult to reach a compromise on the spending bill. On top of pushing Congress to agree on a budget and totally reform health care, Trump also plans to reveal his plan to cut taxes Wednesday. Discussions about the tax plan will likely take longer than a week, but he's clearly trying to cram everything in before the looming 100th day deadline, which could make it difficult for Congress to actually get anything done.