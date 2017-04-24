Ivanka Trump's Clothing Label Just Changed Its Name…Sort Of

Though there's no word on whether or not the motivations for the tag swap were to lighten stock of Trump's clothing line — or to increase profits, even — for now, Stein Mart's CEO D. Hunt Hawkins said the relabelling was not politically motivated. "We’ve had both labels for a while. We may see more Adrienne Vittadini in the short term. I’ve had an equal number of customers say that they don’t want and do want the Ivanka Trump merchandise in the store. If we get it, we get," Hawkins explained.