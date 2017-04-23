However, the funding that Trump has requested — which includes "thirty billion dollars for defense, several billion for more ICE agents and the border wall, as well as eighteen billion dollars in cuts to domestic spending and the ability to withhold federal money from cities that don’t coöperate with immigration officials," per the WSJ — can't pass without some Democratic votes. However, not only are those votes unlikely, but many Republicans — most notably Republicans in border states — are also against Trump's border wall.