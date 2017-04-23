Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017
The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017
Isn't this payment model the premise of that movie The 2008 Housing Collapse? https://t.co/7Xs73Eeb2U— Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) April 23, 2017
Sallie Mae: You got your loan payment?— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) April 23, 2017
Me: Nah, but Mexico will be paying. In some form. At a later date. Eventually.
I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a border wall today https://t.co/sP8c9RUrax— J.M. Berger (@intelwire) April 23, 2017
WH and conservative media want to frame this as Democratic opposition, but there are plenty of Republican members who are opposed too. https://t.co/NnXnyuAjzV— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 23, 2017
Trump: Mexico will pay for the wall— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) April 23, 2017
Dems: liar
Trump: no, emails
Media: emails
Hillary: love trumps hate
Trump: I win so as I was saying pic.twitter.com/UrlWZwgCc8
I remember something from college logic/philosophy classes about how the more you qualify a statement the less true it becomes https://t.co/Zr078SrhdT— "Chris" (@movingsideways) April 23, 2017
If you're still falling for this lie, that's on you. https://t.co/h6WYAKNoli— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 23, 2017
It’s just like how the chant always went…— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 23, 2017
“Mexico! Eventually! At a later date! In some form!"
Really have to appreciate the syntactical gymnastics here https://t.co/VRbQzmYwZR— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) April 23, 2017