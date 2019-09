The border wall, which was part of Trump's campaign platform, is in the news as the president nears the 100th day of his presidency. Though Mexico has adamantly denied that it will pay for a wall, the Trump administration continues to maintain that they will, despite having no concrete plan for how to make that happen. In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said of the wall , “We're going to get paid for it one way or the other."