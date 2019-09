Either way, there’s something to be said for the fact that something as simple as putting on lipstick can change your worldview, even when you feel like shit. That’s why going to Sephora can feel euphoric, like a deeply emotional healing ceremony and not the lead-up to you spending all your money. On a recent trip to the superstore, a 15-year-old girl in Ontario learned firsthand that beauty isn’t all about what you’re putting on your face — it’s about feeling, well, beautiful. Then her mom had to go and write about it on Facebook, because of course she did. Thanks, mom.