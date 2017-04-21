The woman explained that she took her daughter, who’s been struggling with her self-esteem, to their local Sephora. “She has been relentlessly ridiculed by many of the ‘young ladies’ (trying to be delicate with my wording) she now goes to school with — they pick on her for her clothing, her skin, her voice, her hair, her eyebrows, the list goes on,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart to say that this bullying has convinced my beautiful daughter that she is ugly, and her formerly outgoing and peppy personality has dimmed.”