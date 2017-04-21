This MAC Collection Is The Next Best Thing To A Beach Vacation

In a perfect world, we’d be able to drop everything on a whim and fly to a private island for bottomless daiquiris and walks on the beach. But, let’s face it: Our bank accounts (not to mention our bosses) won't let that happen any time soon. So MAC is bringing the tropical islands to us instead with its summer collection, Fruity & Juicy.
The line features 23 vibrant new products — from lip glosses and makeup brushes to eyeshadow palettes and bronzers. There's even a coconut (yes, coconut!) scented Prep + Prime. All of which are packaged in bright, fruit-inspired tubes that look delicious enough to eat.
To see the full limited-edition collection, which launches online and at MAC counters starting May 18, click through the slides ahead. After all, why get a real tan when you can fake that summer glow sitting inside binge-watching 13 Reasons Why?