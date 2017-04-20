Harry Styles Isn't The Only Celebrity With A Favorite Women's Fragrance

Say you were at your favorite musician's concert. You love this guitar-playing human, right? Wouldn't it be nice then if, by random chance, he or she walked by — and you just so happened to be wearing his or her favorite fragrance? I mean, people get struck by lightning. Crazier things have happened.
In fact, Harry Styles just told Rolling Stones he'll never forget the scent of his first love. John Mayer can sniff out traces of the Child Perfume from yards away. (Still waiting on the fragrance that drives Justin Bieber wild, but that's probably just me.) The point is, there is power in perfume — and it's about time we started talking about it.
That's why we compiled a list of some of the most unsuspecting aromas that have piqued the attention of our favorite artists. No matter your intentions, isn't it nice to have some scent insurance? You know, just in case the impossible becomes...possible.