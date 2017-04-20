Blink & You'll Miss Beyoncé & Jay Z At Their Friend's Party

Would you be able to keep your cool if you spotted Beyoncé and Jay Z seated across from you at a friend's birthday party? I sure as hell would not. I'd be in a cold sweat, panicking over whether I was staring too long at them, and creeping them out. Or if I was allowed to say hi, or if I'd dare to ask for a picture with the music royals. It would be a dream come true to wine and dine in the presence of Queen Bey, but it would also be a nightmare of nerves.
But since I will never find myself seated across from Bey and Jay (especially not when she is glowing and pregnant with the two most talked about twins in the world), I will just have to settle with these few snapshots and videos from a private birthday party for the senior VP of Roc Nation, Lenny Santiago (who is known more commonly by his nicknames, Lenny S. or Kodak).
Blink and you may miss the couple seated on the far side of the table in the video below, taken by a bold party guest. In it we can hear Beyoncé singing "Happy Birthday" with all the party guests as the music executive is presented with a monstrous custom cake.
Beyoncé and friends celebrating @kodaklens birthday last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/sTWQxWvlWz— Formation Hub (@FormationHub) April 19, 2017
ET reports that guests saw the couple share a kiss at the table. The source, who apparently was in attendance at the party, also shared that Kelly Rowland was there and that the two former Destiny's Child bandmates, and close friends, chatted candidly. Bey and Jay have known Lenny for over two decades, ever since he helped promote Jay Z as an up-and-coming rapper way back in the day, so it makes sense that the very pregnant singer would make this appearance a priority.
