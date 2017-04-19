Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Admit They Once Stole Liam Hemsworth's Phone Number

Sylvester Stallone may be Rocky Balboa, but his daughters are the real heroes for pulling this stunt off. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone admit that they've stolen their famous dad's phone and jotted down a few numbers. This included one of their dad's Expendables co-stars, Liam Hemsworth. Probably not a number you'd find in your own dad's phone, huh?
While these girls basically did what anyone would do, they admit the story is a bit anti-climactic. "I called him," Sistine, the middle sister, said. "He never answered." Boy, do we wish we could hear the message she left.
Advertisement
Despite having a superstar dad, the sisters, which range in age from 20 to 14, say they don't have any famous friends and don't have the acting bug. Hence, why they need to go through their dad's phone looking for some of their favorite stars.
That's not to say the sisters don't have fans of their own. Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet shared the stage at last year's Golden Globe awards, helping stars and presenters find their way off stage as Miss Golden Globe. Not to mention, Sistine signed a modeling deal in 2015.
The sisters told Harper's that they tend to spend a lot of time with their dad and mom, Jennifer Flavin. Last year, Sophia even joined her dad at Coachella. "She was my bodyguard," he joked on Instagram.
For anyone who's perused Sly's Instagram, you'll notice he's a typical dad who loves to show off his kids. What's different, though, is he's a dad who happens to have three million followers. Something his daughters don't always love. Turns out, the Rocky star likes to embarrass his kids with impromptu photos. “He’ll be like, ‘Hey, good morning!’” Sophia explained. “And we’ll be like, ‘Thanks, Sly.’” Don't worry, they have a way of getting back at him: "ugly" Snapchat filters.
While they may sell their parents out on social media, these girls always have each other's backs. When youngest sister Scarlet got a haircut she just absolutely hated, her big sister Sistine offered to get a haircut that was just as bad. "I said, 'Cut off all my hair too,'" Sistine said, admitting she did. Now, if only Stallone's daughters could get Hemsworth to call them back.
Advertisement