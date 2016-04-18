Is going to a concert with your dad more or less embarrassing if your dad is Sylvester Stallone? We're going to say less so, as evidenced by his latest Instagrams.
Stallone chronicled his time at the California music festival, where he rocked out to Guns N' Roses. He posted a snap of himself alongside the band's Duff McKagan, and a selfie video of the concert. He captioned it: "Nice , Peaceful, quiet family outing at Coachella." But his best Instagram by far featured his daughter Sophia front and center. He wrote: "With my wonderful daughter, Sophia at Coachella.… She was my bodyguard!"
All together now: Awwwwwww.
You will note, however, that in typical teenage fashion, Sophia's own Instagram from the event does not feature her dad.
But what would Rocky Balboa make of all the flower crowns and crocheted tops of Coachella? We can only imagine.
