The Maine Republican was one of only two GOP senators who voted against the measure President Trump signed into law April 13, which gave states permission to withhold federal Title X family planning funds from health clinics that perform abortions. Because two GOP members split from the party, Vice President Mike Pence had to act as a tie breaker in order for the bill to pass at the Senate level. Collins was also one of three Senate Republicans to back a proposed amendment to a 2015 Obamacare repeal bill which would have kept federal funding for Planned Parenthood intact. She was also one of the two Republicans who voted against a 20-week abortion ban in 2015.