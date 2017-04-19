Lyft is taking a proactive approach to safety this 4/20. Tomorrow, the day of the unofficial weed-smoking holiday, the ride-sharing company is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to offer discounted and free rides throughout the state.
“Our goal for this partnership with Lyft is to encourage marijuana users to treat marijuana consumption just like drinking, and always plan to use a sober ride,” said Sam Cole, Safety Communications Manager at CDOT, in a press release about the collaboration.
According to the CDOT, 17% of DUI arrests in 2016 involved marijuana and an alarming 55% of people who use the drug think it’s safe to drive under the influence. Word to the wise: It isn't.
For those taking the high road tomorrow, it’s more important than ever to find a safe way to travel from one place to another. Lyft discounts will be given to riders who are picked up in specially-branded green cars that say “Plan A Ride Before You’re High” on the side. If you got a promotional code from 320movement.com, which was offered online last Sunday, you can also use that tomorrow.
The one downside is that only those celebrating in Colorado, one of four states where weed is legal, can score a free or discounted ride. Still, if you’re partaking in 4/20 elsewhere, make sure you're still planning ahead. A pooled ride is a smart way to save cash and be safe.
