Inside Twitter's NYC Headquarters, Where Rosé Is On Tap

Tech companies are known for having offices that challenge the white-walled cubicle norm. You've heard about the cafeterias with free food galore, but what about the streamer-decorated corners created just for Instagram opps and conference rooms dedicated to building Lego kingdoms? In this recurring series, we'll take you inside the ridiculously fun rooms at start-ups and mega tech companies that will make you want to submit your résumé, stat.
If we had to describe Twitter's New York headquarters in a 140 character tweet, it would go something like this: A speakeasy, latte art, trap doors, and rosé on tap? Yep, Twitter New York is officially cool enough to deserve landmark status #NotFakeNews
Twitter has more than 30 offices around the world, and each is designed to reflect the history and feel of its surrounding environment. In Sydney, the space's light, colorful textures mirror the warm climate and beaches outside. In Singapore, the office features a replication of the city's colorful shophouse windows. And in New York, industrial elements hearken back to the building's beginning.
Located in Chelsea, the Twitter office occupies two renovated pre-war warehouse-style buildings, one of which was originally a wagon house for a department store. The buildings have since been connected to create a cohesive space where you can barely walk more than two feet without coming across a hashtag.
Click through to see our favorite parts of the hashtag-happy office, free gourmet food included.