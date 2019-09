Aside from being an intense study on the harrowing effects of high school, the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been fertile ground for fan theories and speculation. The latest theory, brought to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly , regards Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) and Zach (played by Ross Butler.) Alex's outcome at the end of the series is one of the show's biggest cliffhangers. It was implied that the son of a police officer had taken his own life at the end of the show — although a theory suggests that Tyler (Devin Druid) in fact killed Alex. The truth is, we don't know if Alex died at all. The finale gave us this simple image: a teenage body being loaded into an ambulance. Then, the school's lawyer informs the guidance counselor in the final moments, "Alex Standall shot himself in the head last night." The show doesn't ever explicitly state that Alex is dead.