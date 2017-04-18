Victoria de Lesseps, the 22-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New York City castmember Luann D'Agostino, has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, People reports.
According to local paper the East Hampton Star, the arrest occurred on Friday, April 7 after de Lesseps was pulled over by Sag Harbor Village police for driving her 2003 Land Rover without the headlights on. Officers administered a breath test at police headquarters, during which de Lesseps allegedly got a reading of .15, over the legal limit of .08 percent. The paper reported that she was released the following morning without bail.
De Lesseps, who is the oldest child of D'Agostino (formerly known as Countess Luann de Lesseps) and her first husband, the French-born Count Alexandre de Lesseps, plans to fight the charges, her attorney told Page Six.
“I look forward to defending her vigorously in court," attorney Edward Burke Jr., who has previously defended NBA star Jason Kidd, told the column.
She is due in court on May 5.