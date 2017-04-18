With yesterday's announcement that a third Guardians of the Galaxy film has been greenlit before the first sequel has even hit theaters, it seems that all of Hollywood is under Marvel's spell. Why should Zoe Saldana's kids be any different?
Saldana joined Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast members Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, and Dave Bautista for an appearance on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The topic turned to parenting, with Pratt sharing how his four-year-old son Jack left the film's set thinking that "my dad really does fly a spaceship for work."
On the flip side of that are Saldana's three boys with husband Marco Perego-Saldana: 2-year-old twins Bowie and Cy, and baby boy Zen, whose arrival was announced in an Instagram post in February. According to the 38-year-old actress, the boys are impressed with their mother's participation in the film, but it often works against them.
Saldana plays alien assassin Gamora in the franchise, which requires her to wear green body paint all over her skin (the whole process took four hours). Who else is green and menacing and familiar to toddlers? The Incredible Hulk.