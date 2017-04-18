We Put Samsung's New Galaxy S8+ To The Test — At Coachella

If there's a time when you need your phone to be performing at its absolute best, it's a music festival. For one, you want to capture photos and video that will induce instant social media FOMO. But you also need a phone that has a battery with real lasting power, since you can't afford to lose friends in the crowd and usually can't plug in at a moment's notice.
That's why I decided to test out Samsung's new Galaxy S8+, the newest major iPhone competitor, at the music festival to beat all music festivals: Coachella.
Over the course of a weekend, I put the Galaxy S8+ through the ropes, taking hundreds of photos and videos and pushing the battery to its limits with excessive Google Maps searches. Click through to see whether the phone lived up to the hype.