As other commenters pointed out, you can decant just about any makeup into a pretty bowl, cup, or bottle to make your bedroom or bathroom look classier. "I am really obsessed with decanting anything and everything into fancy/unique containers," Redwoodstalktome chimed in. "My mom has a massive collection of pink iridescent glass, and now I'm thinking I need to 'borrow' the candy dish from the set and give my airspun powder a new home."