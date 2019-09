They suspect the container used to be a powder puff holder or candy dish. Either way, it now makes a great receptacle for storing loose powder . Since it's bigger than the containers powder usually comes in, you can dip a brush or beauty blender in it and wipe it on the side without worrying about spilling. The OP used it to store E.L.F. powder — likely its High Definition Undereye Setting Powder, as Allure reports