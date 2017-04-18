Pornhub Is Trying To Make NSFW Selfies Slightly Safer, To Hilarious Results

The app includes a variety of graphic animations that users can choose to cover the sensitive parts of their photos. For men, these include the "trouser snake" and classic "dick-in-a-box" à la Justin Timberlake. Women can pick from options such as "bigguns" and "knock knockers" for up above, and "Instaclam" and "my precious" for below.
TrickPics unabashedly markets itself as the "Snapchat for nudes." "Snapchat’s user engagement has been on the rise and is no longer just used by millennials according to recent surveys. Since the company went public, we thought it was our time to participate in the fun, too," Corey Price, VP of Pornhub, told Refinery29. "We see our users between the ages of 18 to 35 using the app most, as they are most familiar with how Snapchat works and participate on the platform more."
Price says the idea for the app originally came about when one of Pornhub's staffers was banned from Instagram for posting too many racy photos on their personal account. The promotional video for the app pointedly refers to Instagram as "Dickstagram," calling attention to the social network's nipple-censoring policies. One account, Genderless Nipples, was founded to fight what some argue is a double standard: Allowing male nipples to fill user feeds, but not female. Soon, you may see brass knockers all over Instagram as well. After you've edited an image in TrickPics, you can share it elsewhere, Instagram included.
TrickPics reassures users they don't need to worry about privacy. The photos are saved directly to your camera roll for you to use as you please. Just be sure to follow the same safety checks you normally would. If you want to password protect your photos, try downloading an app like Folder Lock.
And then start snapping and editing and sharing to your heart's content. Though, depending on your corporate culture, maybe not at the office. These photos aren't really NSFW.
