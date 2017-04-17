Not everyone who falls in love on the Orange is the New Black set has to settle for a split-second honeymoon that involves begging the prison guards for a quickie by the vending machines, Muccio-style.
Newlyweds Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli tied the knot in Palm Springs last month, wisely avoiding the Coachella crowds. Now they've gotten down to the business of honeymooning, having chosen a dreamy destination that blows Litchfield Penitentiary out of the water: Italy. Now that's amore, folks.
The couple, who met on the OITNB set when Wiley was cast as Litchfield inmate Poussey and Morelli hired as a writer, have been enjoying la dolce vita in magical locales like Rome, Positano, and Florence. Judging by their Instagram photos, it's involved beer, street performers, and breathtaking views. (Not pictured: the heart-shaped hot tub we assume every couple gets in their honeymoon suite, because '80s movies never lie, right?)
The fun kicked off two weeks ago. Go ahead and let that FOMO sink in.
The lovebirds had extra cause to celebrate this weekend. Wiley, currently starring in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, turned 30 on Saturday, April 15.
She marked the occasion by sharing a touristy pic and celebrating her good fortune.
"My wife took this picture, I didn't put a filter on it, and we're on our honeymoon in Italy," the actress wrote. "Happy Birthday to me."
Morelli, meanwhile, paid tribute to her wife's special skill: Uninterrupted snoozing. How does she do it?
"Happy birthday to my wife, who has successfully slept on any mode of transportation we encountered on our honeymoon," she quipped alongside a series of Wiley impressively napping on planes, trains, automobiles, and boats.
Meanwhile, OITNB star Danielle Brooks, who played Poussey's BFF Taystee, shared this tribute to her pal.
"This the type of stuff that'll have a girl in tears," Brooks wrote. "We've done so much together yo!! @whododatlikedat I love you and Happy Birthday!"
And here come the tears.
