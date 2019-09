A Step Ahead, who provided Dylan's doll, modifies the dolls free of charge for children who have experienced limb loss . Last year, the Toy Like Me campaign went viral after people posted photos all over social media of children playing with the dolls that looked like them. American Girl, who makes an assortment of dolls with disabilities, told NPR that their doll who has Type I diabetes is constantly going in and out of stock . However, activists are still pushing for an American Girl doll who has a built-in backstory that includes a disability.