Then, just as you start to question whether the One even exists — bam! — you meet them in line at the grocery store and vow to never doubt the universe again. That was how it went for me and mascara, at least. Right as I was preparing myself for a life of so-so lashes, a tube came along and ticked all my boxes. And while we’re still in the early stages of our relationship, this one shows some commendable promise.