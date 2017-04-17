Finding a mascara that fits your every need is harder than finding a soulmate on The League. Tons of potential partners have pretty packaging and make impressive claims, but when you actually connect, the sparks just don't fly. You might go on a few perfectly fine dates, but eventually, you have to admit to yourself that the chemistry is just... off. The conversation slowly fades, just as the mascara clumps and flakes and wears away.
Then, just as you start to question whether the One even exists — bam! — you meet them in line at the grocery store and vow to never doubt the universe again. That was how it went for me and mascara, at least. Right as I was preparing myself for a life of so-so lashes, a tube came along and ticked all my boxes. And while we’re still in the early stages of our relationship, this one shows some commendable promise.
It lengthens and lifts; has a jet-black, waterproof formula (meaning it won't disappear until you give it the go-ahead); layers well; comes in a squeezable tube that ensures no product goes to waste; and is infused with biotin and shea butter to strengthen and nourish lashes.
The fibers in the formula, however, are what I love the most. Most fiber mascaras are two-part: Part one is a dry mascara that coats your lashes with black fuzz, and part two is a traditional wet mascara that binds with the fibers to give the thicker, longer lash effect. It's a time-consuming process that often leaves a mini mess on your undereyes. This removes the first step altogether and just gives you amazing lashes in one coat, because great relationships should be easy and make you feel like your absolute best self.
