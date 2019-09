After business school, I entered back into the world of singledom after the end of a 5-year relationship. It became clear that I had effectively disqualified a large pool of guys who were simply not interested in dating an alpha female; I was an overeducated, career-obsessed, wannabe tech executive with little interest in playing the “traditional” doting girlfriend. And to be fair, I disqualified guys who didn’t share my same drive to achieve, level of intellect, or desire to be in a relationship where our careers and social lives were of equal importance. It only took me a few dates in the wild to realize that the typical online dating sites were a waste of my — and my date's — time. And when you’re $200,000 in debt after business school, you tend to place a high dollar value on your time.It became clear to me that as far as women have come in the workplace to redefine our role, there is much work left to do in our relationships. In 2015, there are many men who will claim they want a "smart, ambitious woman," but I’ve noticed it often doesn’t play out that way in reality — and there are plenty of studies to corroborate my anecdotal evidence. It also doesn’t mean men expect their "ambitious" wife to stay that way after marriage. An HBR study finds that 50% of millennial men expect their wife’s career to take a backseat to theirs (versus equal priority) and nearly 70% expect the wife to be the primary caretaker of their children (versus equal responsibility). Even more daunting for some men are progressive relationships — where the female may have a busier schedule, a more powerful network, and achieve more career success than her male partner. A University of Chicago study shows a woman and man are much less likely to pair up if her income exceeds his. All of this points to why it’s not uncommon for women to say they feel the need to "tone down [our] intelligence, opinions, and career ambition as to not scare the guys off."This awful, cringe-inducing expression is what drove me to create The League. I wanted to build a community where smart, outspoken, high-achieving women are celebrated and encouraged to progress in their career full-time. I wanted to never EVER hear a woman be worried that her educational achievements or career ambition would be a turn-off. As Sheryl Sandberg wisely advised us: "The most important career choice you'll make is who you marry. When it comes time to settle down, find someone who wants an equal partner." I wanted to build a community where this type of relationship is the rule, not the exception.The media has slammed The League for our "exclusive" model and labeled us an elitist app for trust fund kids and Ivy League grads. My inbox flooded with dozens of reality-show production companies pitching us to create the next Millionaire Matchmaker, typecasting me as the millennial's Patti Stanger, whose goal is to match up rich, successful men with gorgeous women desiring financial security. These stereotypes make my blood boil and couldn’t be more wrong.The women in The League have chosen to prioritize their education and career trajectory: 99% have college degrees; 9% PhDs; 30% have advanced degrees; 16% are director-level or higher; 15% are managers; 12% are CEOs, founders, co-founders, or owners; and over 39% are estimated to be making six-figure salaries. And this is all with an average (and median) female age of 29. These are high-achieving women who are likely to continue working post-marriage and post-children (if they choose to have them). The men they (okay, we) want to be matched up with on The League are educated, ambitious, accomplished, and confident enough in themselves to desire a female partner who has the drive and intellect to reach high levels of professional success, even if it eclipses his own.