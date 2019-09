These Pilots Want You To Know That Passenger Was Not Removed From A United Plane

The phrase "United Airlines" isn't likely to disappear from your newsfeed anytime soon. The airline has been in the internet spotlight ever since it refused to let some girls board wearing leggings , but even more so (and with the most negative press) since a passenger was violently dragged off a United flight last Sunday. The aftermath of the incident has been pretty much a public relations disaster. But now, the United pilots union would like everyone to know that their anger has been misdirected at the airline — due to a technicality.