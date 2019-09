I Never Want To Hear Ariel Winter Do Her Baby Voice Again

"There's been such a focus on women and their bodies and what they wear, and so much less of a focus on our minds and how we feel and our opinions on things," she remarks in an essay for Refinery29 . "I think now women are mainly used as dolls that people like to dress up, but that they don't really like to hear from. We spend so much time on websites talking about women's dresses at awards shows, and that's all people see — that's all they learn to talk about. I know it's harder to get the media to change, but I think it's really important to talk more about women's issues than about our dresses."