Smurfette Was Removed From A Poster In A Religious Israeli Neighborhood

"Ultra-religious Jewish males are forbidden to look upon images of women," Variety explains. In the past, that's led to censorship of posters for movies like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. It's not just movies, either — IKEA has released an ultra-Orthodox version of its catalog , featuring only men, in the past. And according to Fox News , ultra-Orthodox news outlets in Israel didn't publish photos of Hillary Clinton alongside news articles about the 2016 U.S. presidential election.