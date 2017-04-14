The Reason This Little Girl Had A Costco-Themed Birthday Party Is Surprisingly Sweet

The reason North Carolina preschooler Kimber Walker had a Costco-themed party for her 5th birthday might just melt your heart. The little girl, reports Today, has been suffering from medical issues — she was born with Chiari malformation and Sturge-Weber Syndrome — and has had 20 laser surgeries to prevent glaucoma. After an intense and difficult year, her parents decided to throw her the party she had been asking for.
"We celebrated a healthy birthday after a few years of medical complications," Kimber's mom Niki told Refinery29 via email. "So we were happy to have a fun, worry-free celebration... Her favorite part of the party was the little store we had set up. All of her friends loved it, too!"
Advertisement
A girl throws a Costco-themed 5th birthday party, complete with memberships and food samples. https://t.co/fxbND54dmx pic.twitter.com/1dRZ4TzFKz— Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) April 5, 2017
The Winston-Salem, NC, Costco even made Kimber an Employee of the Month chocolate cake decorated with the big-box store's red-and-white logo and gave her an Employee of the Month badge.
"She is obsessed with Costco," Niki told The Huffington Post. "We served hot dogs and pizza, set up sample stations, printed dollars with her face on them, had Costco pizza and Kirkland ice cream. We also had a little shop set up, and everyone designed their own 'membership cards.'"
Kimber Walker is such a fan of the superstore that she wanted her 5th birthday party to be entirely Costo themed. https://t.co/isYswnQvEO— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 6, 2017
The party guests even got to use "bills" with Kimber's face on them in her little store — and, of course, there were plenty of food samples.
Shane's Feel Good Story - Mornings at 6:15 on WYN 106.9:— WYN 106.9 (@WYN1069) April 5, 2017
When Kimber Walker of North Carolina planned her 5th... https://t.co/aM4BMNrGL4
It looked like Kimber had so much fun, and we hope the party brightened her and her parents' spirits. We just wonder if we'll start seeing more superstore-themed kids' birthday parties popping up soon — a Target party where you can play darts with the logo? Maybe an Ikea party with Swedish meatballs as appetizers? The possibilities are getting our creative juices flowing...
Related Video:
Advertisement