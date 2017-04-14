Beyoncé's Stylist Is Giving Barbie A High-Fashion Makeover

IT’S BARBIE + MARNIXMARNI! Our unique style personalities have been brought to life through this collaboration with @marnixmarni and her one-of-a-kind creations! "Denim transcends its stereotype, which is why I use it so often in styling, it’s masculine and feminine, as well as being both compliant and REBELLIOUS!” says stylist and creative director Marni Senofonte. Swipe through and view more details in Stories! ? #barbie #barbiestyle

A post shared by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:00am PDT