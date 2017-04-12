Depending on the audience, a Dr. Pimple Popper video can generate a number of emotions. Revulsion and glee, while on opposite ends of the enjoyment spectrum, are two of the most common. Anger is also a possibility, if the video is being shown to you by someone else against your will. Confusion, that such a thing has attracted over 2.3 million Instagram followers, or a sense of dread, for the inevitable explosive finale.
But hunger? Not so much. Dr. Pimple Popper is more likely to make you never want to eat again than give you an appetite for a big bowl of pasta. In fact, her latest video may have just ruined linguine for us, and the 801,034 other people who’ve viewed it as of this moment, forever.
Advertisement
Just try to bring yourself to book a reservation at an Italian restaurant after seeing that. Who knew that much shit could even come out of a single clogged pore? We’ve watched in a combination of disgust and awe as Sandra Lee, MD, dismantled massive cysts, did her punch-and-curette magic trick, and squeezed some steatocystomas, but this one really caught us off-guard. It’s what you’d call a “sleeper hit.”
Good ol’ Dr. Pimple Popper — she really brings out the best in her clients, don’t you think? (Or rather, she brings the best out of them.)
Advertisement