However, I do think something is missing in terms of how the Grounders see their religion now. Like, sure, Clarke became a Nightblood because of science, but… if that’s possible at all then who’s to say it’s not something their religion would allot for? I mean, these guys should already know that the first Nightblood was Becca, who also made herself a Nightblood through science. And again, I still don’t understand why not even a faction of these people are like “Our God tortured us all last season in a virtual reality, maybe we don’t believe in God anymore.” Just think about it: if archeologists suddenly found like, a third testament of the Bible, don’t you think a good portion of Christians would adopt that into their religion (even if some would maybe deny it). I don’t understand why 1) This new bunker, 2) What they learned about A.L.I.E. last season, and 3) Nightblood being a thing they can replicate, wouldn’t at least throw them into some serious, serious questioning. I mean, this show has so many moral dilemma plates to spin that I get that occasionally one gets less of a twirl. But again, I’d just love to learn so much more about this religion.