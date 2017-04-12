The biggest new addition? A convertible denim apron, shown above, that can be worn from just the waist down as a half-apron if a staffer so desires. So, now your chicken nuggets will be served up by someone donning a look equally as suited to dispensing artisanal kombucha in a Brooklyn fair-trade coffee shop/bar/vegan bakery/bike shop hybrid. Aside from the aprons, employees (or "crew members," as they're called) now have tees and long-sleeve shirts with a small McDonald's logo on the front, designed by Boswell, plus dark blue button-downs for male employees with bright red detailing. Rivas' "Timeless Elements" designs feature grey colorblocking on tees, ties, and polos, with yellow detailing (a nod to the hue of the chain's signature Golden Arches).