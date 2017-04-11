Abigail Breslin Emotionally Highlights Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Abigail Breslin's most recent role as Chanel No. 5 on Scream Queens may have painted the actress as a pushover who doesn't stand up to those she views as superior (namely the ultimate über bitch Chanel No. 1, played by Emma Roberts), but in real life, the 20-year-old speaks up for herself just fine. In fact, she is even igniting a very emotional and passionate conversation on Instagram with a social media post about consent in sex and relationships, Teen Vogue reports.
On Instagram, Breslin shared a quote explaining consent. The brief passage is titled "consent II" and reads as followed: "you are not obligated/ to have sex with someone/ that you're in a relationship with/ dating is not consent/marriage is not consent." Breslin added her own personal caption, writing "i knew my assailant" along with these two hashtags: #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth and #breakthesilence.
Advertisement
Support has been flooding in via the comments section of her post all day. Many of her followers are sharing their own personal stories. Each is as impactful as the next. One commenter wrote, "Oh Abbie. I'm so sorry and so mad at how fucked up the world is. I'm sorry this happened to you and to countless others. Love you even though I'm just a fan. Thank you for speaking up. Big big hugs. You are strong and always a positive influence and I hope one day, this misogyny and heartlessness will end. All my love to you!" Another briefly shared her own experience: "Mine was an ex boyfriend. I have been very happily married for 15 yrs, but those scars are still there and leak into my relationship all these yrs later. The wounds from assault last a lifetime."
It's refreshing to see celebrities use their platforms as sources of advocacy and awareness, especially on such an emotional and relevant issue like this. The strength of Breslin and these other women is truly inspiring.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement