It's not #tbt technically, but I found this photo on my phone now from September of last year & it gave me so many feels. This photo was taken at my dear friends @honeywoodvintage @charlieoverbey home during a dark time in my life. I was an emotional mess + struggling to find my way as a new mom again. When I looked at this photo a wave of sadness poured over me, but now I only see my tiny bubs nursing & Sweetie looking on like a nervous new mom ? Life is messy, love is complicated, & it can all feel so overwhelming but we grow & learn. I'm so grateful for my life & appreciate it all, even if I can't always see the light at the end... it's there. Promise ???✨? #momofboys #motherhoodrising #normalizebreastfeeding

A post shared by Plus Model?Mom ?Feminist? (@tessholliday) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT