This Toddler's Message To His Baby Brother Will Break Your Heart

#Throwback to when we were on our holiday. I was getting ready in the bathroom and husband was in the kitchen. The kids were quiet, especially Mr preschooler. You know the rules about when kids are quiet. I tiptoed to the lounge with my camera ready to catch anything they are doing. I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother "Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is ok". #myboys #bestbigbrother #documentinglittlemoments #mybabyloves #myheartandsoul #luckymummy

