This Toddler's Message To His Baby Brother Will Break Your Heart

Update: Baby Thomas died on May 8, 2017. His mom, Sheryl Blanksy shared on Instagram that he had passed away and said the family misses him "so much everything hurts." In another post, she said that her older son, William, was looking everywhere around the house for his baby brother and thought that Thomas was hiding to surprise him. " I told him you're in heaven now and he got worried that you will miss him so much," she wrote. "I told him to look up the sky and say hi to you and to watch out for signs when you say hello back."
When kids are quiet, you know something is up. That's why mom and beauty blogger Sheryl Blanksy took a peak around the corner when her two sons were especially quiet on vacation, she wrote in an Instagram post. But instead of catching them in compromising positions, she captured a sweet moment between her kids.
"I tiptoed to the lounge with my camera ready to catch anything they are doing," she wrote. "I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother 'Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is ok.'"
It's an adorable story, but her toddler's words to his little brother meant so much more to the mom. Little Thomas, who's only 4 months old, is dying from a rare childhood cancer, she told Daily Mail.
The family is spending as much time with Thomas as they can, and cherishing sweet moments like this. The parents haven't told their three-year-old son William the extent of his little brother's illness, but he's aware that Thomas is sick.
"He is aware that Mummy and Daddy are very sad because Thomas is not well," the parents told Daily Mail. "William also said that maybe the doctors can't help his baby brother, that's why Mummy and Daddy are sad. So we think he knows in his own way."
Friends of the family raised more than $20,000 through a GoFundMe so the family could enjoy what little time they have with Thomas. The plan to make as many memories as they can.
"We want to travel with the boys, go on weekend trips to the beach, picnic at the park, drive down to Margaret River or go further down to Albany," they told Daily Mail. "Go on fruit picking trips, outdoor movies, family photo shoots, water parks, or even a hot air balloon if that's allowed for [a baby so young]."
