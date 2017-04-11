It's spring, which means there's an abundance of blink-and-you'll-miss-them flight deals in the air. The latest: You can book a roundtrip ticket to Italy for under $400. Here's how.
Travel + Leisure reports that according to the airfare site The Flight Deal, American Airlines is offering some major discounts on trips from the United States to Europe, including to Milan, Rome, and Venice. And if Italy isn't on your must-visit list in the near future, the site has also found discounted tickets to Amsterdam and Paris.
From New York City, you can jet to Rome from April 26 through May 6 for $394 round-trip. For $398, you can go to Rome and stage your own Trevi Fountain scene from La Dolce Vita. Most of the deals are either for flights from now until early May, from September until early December, or from January to February of 2018 for you early planners.
If you don't live in New York, don't fret: There are plenty of other deals available from cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. According to The Flight Deal, your best bet is to do an ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search (here's a beginner's guide to using it). You can also use Kayak's Explore tool.
