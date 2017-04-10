Get ready to Instagram pretty tulip fields! Because this spring, you can fly to Tulip Central (a.k.a. the Netherlands) for less than the price of a pair of fancy shoes. (Fine, so we prioritize shoes sometimes.)
Using Kayak's "Explore" tool, which shows you everywhere you can fly within your budget, Travel + Leisure found several affordable flights to Northern Europe. Like a $354 roundtrip from New York City to Copenhagen, or a $367 one from Boston. And a $380 roundtrip from Washington, D.C., to Amsterdam to see the world-famous tulip farms, which bloom from April until early May.
Advertisement
The Netherlands is not the only country where you can frolic in flower fields to your heart's delight. Belgium has plenty of botanic gardens and greenhouses of its own. If you're Miami-based, you can book a $341 roundtrip to Brussels this spring. Be sure to check out Groot-Bijgaarden, a 12th-century castle just outside the city that blooms with 400 varieties of tulips every spring from the start of April until the start of May.
If you don't have the time or money to get out this spring, or don't live in the above U.S. cities, you can still travel to Europe for cheap soon. According to Travel + Leisure's sources, you'll be able to fly to Amsterdam for less than $400 roundtrip from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, or Seattle later this year.
Related Video:
Advertisement