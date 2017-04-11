Janelle Monáe's Vacay Destination Will Cost You $20,000 Per Week

Janelle Monáe has been working hard. In addition to music, the singer-turned actress had major appearances in two major Hollywood films — Hidden Figures and actually. She’s also showed up for women’s rights and showed out on red carpet after red carpet.
Now, it’s time for a vacation. The singer recently jetted off to the Dominican Republic for a little quiet time in a luxury villa at the Punta Cana retreat.
The luxurious Villa Serena, courtesy of booking.com, is a thatched roof home surrounded by palm trees and is basically the oasis of our dreams. Oh, it’s also worth noting that this little oasis comes with a butler and a chef, and costs $20,000 per week.
Though fear not. While this lavish retreat may seem like a pipe dream for the nine-to-five set, it can actually accommodate up to 14 guests and includes a spacious outdoor patio overlooking an L-shaped pool and Jacuzzi.
The inside also features a breezy open space. So gather your closest dozen or so friends, there’s enough space to go around. It’s also located just a six-minute walk from the beach.
The private resort itself offers guests 26-acres of pristine beaches, golf courses and exclusive clubs. Guests can scuba dive, kite surf, or choose from a number of other activities.
In an ET interview about her foray into acting Monáe said, “I’ve always known both worlds and navigated both worlds. I’ve always considered myself to be a storyteller and I find it exciting to be able to be a storyteller in both worlds,” she said.“I dropped everything that I was doing to be part of Moonlight.”
Here’s hoping the busy star is able to drop everything temporarily and enjoy a much-deserved five star vacation.
