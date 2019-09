In July 2016, my friend Gretchen Carlson courageously stepped forward and sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. At the time, he was the most powerful man in media, and the lawsuit was explosive. What came to light in her bombshell story and the ensuing investigation confirmed not just the illegal behavior that women like Carlson were routinely subject to, but the culture within Fox that allowed this behavior to continue. It’s worth remembering that many of the on-air Fox personalities — including some women — initially not only defended Ailes but publicly attacked Carlson. In the huge and unprecedented settlement that Fox News came to with her , the company also apologized for the harassment she endured. I was hopeful then that this signaled a serious effort by the network to root out illegal behavior and deal seriously with the culture that allowed it to happen. Apparently not.