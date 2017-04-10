You Won't Believe What This Fan Got Daniel Radcliffe To Sign

It's not every day that you meet a celebrity and it's not every day that you just so happen to have something incredible for a celebrity to sign. But that's exactly what happened when the stars perfectly aligned for a Daniel Radcliffe super fan.
Well, maybe it was more about careful planning than serendipity, because a pretty sweet photo that popped up on Reddit shows a fan and Harry Potter himself at a performance of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at the Old Vic in London. Radcliffe is playing the titular Rosencrantz in the production and a lucky fan got to meet him at the theater. What did she bring him to sign? No, she didn't make like a rock star and ask to get her breast emblazoned with DanRad's John Hancock. And no, it wasn't any sort of Harry Potter paraphernalia, either.
Instead, she brought a prop that'll look familiar to anyone who's a fan of card games and dark humor. Radcliffe had the illustrious honor of signing a Cards Against Humanity card that read "Daniel Radcliffe's delicious arsehole." Judging by his expression, it looks like Radcliffe has a pretty good sense of humor. No hard feelings, just a sweet signature and a big, wide smile.
The redditor that uploaded the image says that it's her friend in the image, but offers up little additional information. Like, what Hogwarts house does this clever and bold fan belong to? (All evidence points to Gryffindor.)
While it may seem like a pretty clever and unique thing to offer a celeb, fellow redditors surmise that Radcliffe has probably seen his fair share of that particular Cards Against Humanity card. That doesn't make it any less funny for us, though, since we're not the butt of that joke.
For anyone looking through their own deck before booking a flight to London town, make sure that it's not one of the earlier releases. DanRad wasn't added until version 1.6, so some players may not find this specific card — and note that in the U.S. release, it says "asshole" and not "arsehole," the queen's English and all.
