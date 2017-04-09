Camila Mendes Is Not Afraid To Eat Bugs

Camila Mendes is in Mexico right now and she appears to be noshing on some exotic treats. The actress, who plays Veronica Lodge on The CW’s Riverdale, took to Instagram to share footage of herself confidently munching on insects.
The video post on the social media platform shows the 22-year-old nonchalantly popping some bugs into her mouth as a fellow dining companion squeals in horror. Mendes appears to enjoy what she’s eating — her caption says ants, crickets, and grasshoppers — as she nods her head in approval, says she's "chewing it," and goes in to sample a second variety. In the end, she gives her verdict: the insects taste like chips.
Her Instagram caption reads: “when in mexico...eat a cricket? and an ant? and a grasshopper, maybe?”
Eating insects is nothing unusual in Mexico, as it dates back to pre-Hispanic eras. According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Mexico is home to anywhere from 300 to 550 species of edible invertebrates.
It’s not just Mexico: roughly two billion people across the globe consume insects on a regular basis. According to the FAO, “insects contain high-quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans” and are better for the environment since “they emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional livestock.”
Maybe a life lived all over the country (and out of it) made Mendes braver about food? Mendes told Latina that she grew up living in Virginia, Atlanta, Orlando, Brazil, South Florida, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and finally New York. "[I]n the end, honestly, I’m very glad to have had that experience because I feel like it made me who I am. Now I feel like I’m a very flexible person. I can kind of go with the flow and make friends and I’m good at letting things go," Mendes said to Latina.
Veronica Lodge might not do it, but Camila Mendes sure does. It can't be any more gross than dipping her fries in ranch dressing.
