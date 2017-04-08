In the comments section under a photo recently posted by actress Jurnee Smollett Bell, a commenter posed an important question: Why can’t we like something more than once? And we agree. Get it together, Instagram!
As for photo triggering such a request? Smollett Bell posted an adorable first selfie with her new baby boy and hubby, musician Josiah Bell. And yes it was worthy of all the likes.
“My fellas. So in love...they make my heart explode” she said, marking the caption with an assortment of gushy, sparkly emoji.
The 30-year-old Underground star gave birth to her son Hunter Zion Bell on October 31st of last year. However, Smollett Bell has mostly kept photos of baby Hunter, the couple’s first child, out of the spotlight and mostly off of her Instagram. According to People magazine, while the couple has shared images of their infant son, this is the first full-length image they’ve shared publicly of him.
In March, the star spoke excitedly about what it was like being a new mom with People.“You realize [you’ve] never [known] a love like this before in your entire life, and you just look down at this toothless little smile, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the most amazing person on the planet!’ ”
She also opened up about how little Hunter is making her see the world and herself with new eyes. “He’s teaching me so much about myself. He’s teaching me so much about love. I see myself in him, and I start to love that about myself even more,” she said. “It’s like I see the world differently now, through his eyes. He makes me reassess, really, what matters.”
Josiah also posted a precious photo showing the infant’s cherubic face. “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life "But" @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world!”
Aww!
