Congratulations to Josh and Heather Altman! Back in September the couple — one half of which, Josh, hosts Bravo TV's Million Dollar Listing — confirmed Heather's pregnancy to The Daily Dish. Fast forward to April 3, 2017, and the couple has finally welcomed a baby girl into their lives. On Thursday, Heather shared the news on Instagram to her 190 thousand followers, posting the most adorable photo of herself and the baby alongside the TV host and their three dogs.
"April 3rd at 4:55pm, @thejoshaltman and I welcomed our little angel Alexis Kerry Altman into the world weighing 7lbs and 20 inches long," she captioned the picture. "She is absolutely perfect! I'm so in love, more than I ever thought I could be!"
Josh also posted the photo of baby Alexis alongside a caption of his own.
"The greatest day of my life. April 3rd at 4:55pm @theheatheraltman and I welcomed our amazing baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman into the world," he wrote. "Weighing 7lbs and 20 inches long, this angel is absolutely perfect. To experience the birth of your child is such a mind blowing event that is greater than anything I can describe. I'm so happy and so proud of my wife for handling this like a champ. Life has definitely changed in an instant, and from gazing into my baby girls eyes, I can tell you it just got much better."
Josh, who's hosted the Bravo show since its fourth season, has kept social media updated on the pregnancy ever since he announced it on Twitter.
So excited to tell the world that @theheatheraltman & I are pregnant w a baby girl! I'm the luckiest man n the world pic.twitter.com/m02NgEesST— Josh Altman (@thejoshaltman) September 13, 2016
"So excited to tell the world that @theheatheraltman & I are pregnant w a baby girl!" he wrote back in September. "I'm the luckiest man n [sic] the world."
This is perfect timing, since season 9 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles wrapped up in December. Now they have a bit of a break before season 10 gets underway, which means ample time for baby snugs — and hopefully more baby selfies.
