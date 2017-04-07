Harry Styles was being buzzed about in the news and on social media yesterday, but probably not for the reason he was expecting. We were all discussing how terrifying his stunt double looked flying around in a Harry Styles mask while filming the new “Sign of the Times" music video. But, after almost seven years in the public eye, Harry knows how to change the conversation. While talking to BCC Radio 1 early this morning about the release of his debut solo single, the young singer made a food prediction, and boy, does it have everyone talking. He said, "I think sprouts is gonna be like the new kale.”
To be clear, he’s talking about Brussels sprouts here. No matter how you feel about the taste, if you've ever smelled these things, you can at least understand why this is a controversial statement. The Twitter-verse, not unexpectedly, jumped on the quote immediately. Many users tweeted to express their disappointment and disgust, while others used their mutual love of the veggie as confirmation that they are meant to be with the British heartthrob. Still others went in an entirely different direction. Take a look:
#HarryStyles thinks sprouts are the new kale— Little Frank (@only_a_puppet) April 7, 2017
HARRY STYLES THINKS THAT SPROUTS ARE THE NEW KALE
He's right though
They're BOTH bloody rubbish pic.twitter.com/vWqwcdZloH
THOSE HIGH NOTES TOWARDS THE END THO IS THAT THE RESULT OF EATING SPROUTS THEN IMMA START EATING SPROUTS #signofthetimes #HarryStyles— I ❤️Tommo (@Louis_myDiamond) April 7, 2017
I'm starting a gofundme page for to secure an evening with Harry Styles where we watch a romcom and he feeds me Brussels Sprouts— alejandro (@twoplanerides) April 6, 2017
@grimmers he loves it @Harry_Styles @BBCradio1player #harrystyles #sprouts pic.twitter.com/k3CPBKABCr— Elizabeth Hendy (@lizzyhendyphoto) April 7, 2017
If you're adamantly against sprouts, but love Harry Styles, you can now try the vegetable the way he prepares them and see if that changes your mind. Styles explained to the radio show that he likes putting sprouts in curry and sautéing them with red onion and garlic.
How to eat sprouts wasn't the only food topic that came up during the interview. The pop star also divulged which foods he missed most from Britain when he's at his new home in Los Angeles. His list included Fruit Pastilles, which is apparently a type of candy; Branston Pickles, and Sunday roast dinners. Interestingly, Styles also talked about how kale salads aren't really a thing in London like they are in L.A. Look at us so caught up in what Harry Styles likes to eat that he really did almost make us forget about that creepy stunt double incident. Almost.
