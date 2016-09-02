Harry Styles' New $6.87M West Hollywood Home Is Bonkers

In June, British heartthrob Harry Styles sold his five-bedroom Beverly Hills home for $3.175 million. For a while, we were unsure where the One Directioner would go from there, but news of his secretive off-market property purchase has finally surfaced. It turns out Styles has moved into a 4,100-square-foot mansion in West Hollywood.
According to Trulia, Harry dropped a cool $6.87 million on this 70-year-old home, located in the Lower Doheny neighborhood. Though the house was built in 1946, it's not the least bit dated. Its 10-foot ceilings and glass walls make it a modern marvel. And with three bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, Styles has lots of space to entertain his fellow band members and hip celebrity friends. The home also boasts a gym, home theater, and pool. Perhaps the best feature is its gigantic terrace, from which Styles and his guests can gaze upon a seriously exquisite view. (Trulia)
